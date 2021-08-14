Sections
Man, 38, charged in July homicide in North Little Rock

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.

North Little Rock police said Friday that authorities have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge from a July homicide.

Allen Connors, 38, was taken into custody by federal marshals of the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and North Little Rock officers at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the July 9 homicide. He is being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

In July, North Little Rock police officers went to West 25th Street and Division streets after being flagged down by someone, and they found Ronnie Smith, 63, of North Little Rock lying in the roadway.

Sgt. Carmen Helton, North Little Rock police spokesperson, said previously that Smith had suffered unspecified trauma in his body and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Helton said Friday that the information about the specific kind of trauma was not available as of Friday evening.

Print Headline: Man, 38, arrested in NLR homicide

