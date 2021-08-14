Masks not required in Gentry board to reconsider weekly

GENTRY — At a special School Board meeting held Friday night, in an almost dark cafeteria due to a power outage, the Gentry School Board voted unanimously not to mandate the wearing of masks in Gentry Public Schools, at least for now.

The board listened to pleas from parents to require children and teachers to wear masks for the safety of the children, especially those younger than age 12 who cannot receive a vaccination to protect against covid-19, and from parents who were opposed to a mask mandate, arguing that it should be the parents’ choice or that masks were ineffective and could lead to other infections or make learning difficult.

After hearing parents’ pleas, the board also heard new health department and state board of education guidelines related to quarantining students exposed to covid-19. Of special interest were policy changes which no longer require a student exposed to another student or adult testing positive for covid-19 to quarantine if both were wearing a properly fitted mask at the time of exposure.

David Williamson, Gentry School Board president, recommended the district continue with its present policy and not require masks but reevaluate the situation on a week-by-week basis. Board member Melissa Holland requested that the motion include a statement to the effect that the board highly recommended mask wearing for the safety of Gentry’s students. Following the amendment, the motion passed unanimously, with board member Jim Barnes being absent.

Board members thanked parents for coming to the meeting and sharing their concerns. Several members said they truly want what is best for the Gentry students and said they hoped people would come together and help ensure the safety and well-being of all Gentry’s students.

The power was off in Gentry on Friday afternoon following thunderstorms and heavy rain, which moved into the area about 4 p.m. Power remained off for several hours.

Randy Moll can be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com .