• Britney Spears' father said in a court filing that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent. James Spears filed legal documents Thursday saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down after several lingering issues are resolved. The document gives no timetable for his resignation from his role helping oversee his daughter's finances. "Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations," the filing said. "Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court." Those matters include a review of the pop singer's finances, which has been delayed by months of public and legal wrangling over the legitimacy of the conservatorship by Britney Spears. James Spears, 69, has overseen his daughter's personal affairs and money since the conservatorship was established in 2008. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of her person and maintained control of her finances. He has been a lightning rod for the ire of fans in the #FreeBritney movement and was the target of much of his daughter's ire in a pair of speeches before the court in June and July, in which she called the conservatorship "abusive." The filing says James Spears will work with Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart. "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," Rosengart said in a statement. "It is vindication for Britney."

• Chelsea Clinton has a full schedule of books coming in 2022. The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular "She Persisted" children's series with "She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference." Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Florence Nightingale, Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg among others, and Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations. "She Persisted in Science" comes out March 1, Philomel Books announced Friday. Clinton and Boiger, along with illustrator Gillian Flint, also will collaborate on 10 new "She Persisted" chapter books, with Clinton writing the introductions, Boiger creating cover art and Flint the drawings inside. Authors will range from Kelly Starling Lyons on Coretta Scott King book to Aisha Saeed writing about Malala Yousafzai. Clinton launched the series in 2017, naming it after a remark made by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was attempting to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate.