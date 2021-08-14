Florida expecting tropical depression rain

Tropical depression Fred moved along Cuba’s northern coast Friday and could regain tropical storm status as it pulls away from the island on its projected track toward the Florida Keys today and southwest Florida on Sunday, forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba, where the main threats were rain and flooding. A tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay, and a watch was in place for southwest Florida.

The hurricane center said 3 to 7 inches of rain was expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 10 inches.

No evacuations are planned for tourists or residents in Monroe County, Keys officials said Friday. The county’s emergency management officials are advising people in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes to seek shelter in a safe structure during the storm.

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression over Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Investigation of Cuomo to be suspended

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn’t have the authority to impeach a departed official, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that he planned to resign over sexual harassment allegations as it became clear he was almost certain to be impeached by the Legislature. He said his resignation was effective in 14 days, at which point he will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Some lawmakers had urged the Assembly to press on with an impeachment proceeding, perhaps to bar Cuomo from holding state office in the future if he attempted a political comeback.

But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that lawyers had advised the Legislature’s judiciary committee that lawmakers lack the constitutional authority to do so.

Heastie provided reporters with that unsigned legal memo, which said the “question has not been definitely answered” but that lawmakers “probably” lack the power.” The state attorney general last week released an independent investigation that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

“This evidence — we believe — could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned,” Heastie said.

Cuomo’s office and his lawyer, Rita Glavin, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minneapolis ending minor traffic stops

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police will no longer stop motorists for minor traffic violations, such as expired tags or an air freshener hanging from their rearview mirror, according to a new policy change.

Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo, in an internal memo Thursday, said the move comes after examining how officers can better use time and resources.

“MPD will no longer be conducting traffic stops solely for these offenses: expired (tags), an item dangling from a mirror, or not having a working license plate light,” Arradondo wrote in the memo obtained by the Star Tribune.

Critics have long argued that low-level traffic stops in which officers use a minor traffic or equipment violation as a justification for pulling over someone they want to investigate contribute to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The memo also said the city attorney will stop prosecuting tickets for driving after suspension if there was no accident “or other egregious driving behavior that would impact public safety.” Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday that police will continue to stop motorists for offenses that are a threat to public safety, such as reckless driving or speeding.

2nd round of child tax credit awards start

The U.S. Department of Treasury said that the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.

More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17. The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

The August payments cover about 1.6 million more children than last month as more families who don’t file taxes are signing up for the credit.

Direct deposits should arrive in bank accounts Friday. The rest will receive checks in the mail. However, the Treasury Department said that due to a technical problem, about 15% of families that received direct deposit payments in July will receive their check by mail in August.

Families can visit the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to check on their payment status.