10 airport tenants look to fill 80 jobs

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock and 10 airport tenants will host a job fair Thursday in an attempt to fill 80 positions.

Citing the rapid rebound in passengers from the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, airport-based employers say they will be offering competitive pay, signing bonuses and attractive benefits to attract job seekers, according to an airport news release.

The fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport, 1 Airport Road, in the administrative area on the terminal's second level. In-person, on-site interviews will be available. Parking is free.

The openings include positions with the airlines, customer service, security and maintenance. A full listing is available at https://bit.ly/37FU74f

"Even if a particular job of interest is not listed on our website as being available, we encourage anyone interested in working at the airport to attend to talk with a hiring manager as this type of access to decision makers does not occur often," said Shane Carter, the airport spokesman.

-- Noel Oman

Walmart hires legal chief for health unit

Walmart Inc. has hired Julie Kass as lead counsel of its public health and omnichannel health and wellness team for Walmart Health centers and telehealth.

Kass and her team will provide legal advice and help the company identify opportunities to shape public health initiatives, Walmart said in a news release this week.

Based in Walmart's Washington, D.C., office, Kass officially started her new job on Aug. 9.

Kass was most recently a partner with Baker Donelson, where she focused on fraud, anti-kickback, and Medicare coverage and reimbursement cases. She began her law career as senior counsel for the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services, writing advisory opinions, fraud alerts and safe-harbor regulations.

"I'm delighted that someone of Julie's expertise and experience is joining our legal team to help the company grow our health care business and address the public health challenges every company is facing during the pandemic," said Rachel Brand, Walmart's executive vice president of global governance and chief legal officer.

Walmart shares rose 47 cents, or 0.32%, to close Friday at $149.53.

-- Serenah McKay

Dillard's, Tyson rise; index ends at 688.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 688.79, up 3.53.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2.5% to lead the index Friday. Tyson Foods shares rose 2.3%. Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. fell 2.9%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.