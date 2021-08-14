NLR man arrested in June homicide

North Little Rock police said they have arrested a suspect in the June homicide of a Benton man.

Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock faces a capital murder charge in the June 28 death of Albert Reddick, 18, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 16th and Chandler streets at 1:29 a.m. on June 28, according to reports. Officers found Reddick suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Brown was taken to the Pulaski County jail after his arrest by detectives Thursday.

The detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide and "anticipate more arrests," according to authorities.