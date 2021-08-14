Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

NLR man arrested in June homicide

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:29 a.m.

North Little Rock police said they have arrested a suspect in the June homicide of a Benton man.

Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock faces a capital murder charge in the June 28 death of Albert Reddick, 18, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 16th and Chandler streets at 1:29 a.m. on June 28, according to reports. Officers found Reddick suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Brown was taken to the Pulaski County jail after his arrest by detectives Thursday.

The detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide and "anticipate more arrests," according to authorities.

Print Headline: NLR man arrested in June homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT