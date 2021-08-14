Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Rogers

• Stephen Scott, 30, of 804 E. Post Road in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members and domestic battering. Scott was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• David Palacios-Reyes, 41, of 618 Oak Ave., Apt. E, in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with rape-forcible fondling, sexual assault and forgery. Palacios-Reyes was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Anthony Diaz, 46, of 876 Brook Haven Court in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Diaz was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

