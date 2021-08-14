GOLF

Henley opens 4-shot lead

Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament. Cink went on to win. Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy. Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy 66. Former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, outside the playoffs at the start of the week, continued his surge toward the postseason with a 65 that left him at 9 under in a group with Tyler Duncan and Brian Stuard. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and is at 5-under 135 at the halfway point. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 3-under 137. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) failed to make the cut, shooting 141 and 144, respectively.

Duke in hunt

Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows in Calgary, Alberta, to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic. Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four consecutive birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) got off to a good start Friday, firing a 5-under 65 and is tied for sixth with Brandt Jobe.

Jutanugarn leads in Scotland

Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour's windy and rainy Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 mph at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13, and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club. Jutanugarn has two victories this year. Defending champion Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 over after a 74. She won last year at The Renaissance Club. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is also at 1-over par.

Three share first place

Andrew Novak, Vince India and David Skinns are all at 8-under 134 at the halfway point of the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb. There are 14 others who are within two shots of the leaders at The Club at Indian Creek. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 70 and stands at 5-under 137. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) finished at 3-over 145 and failed to make the cut, as did Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) after a 4-over 146.

Grabelcik wins 3 matches

Nick Grabelcik played 38 holes to win three matches Friday, sending the North Florida sophomore into the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pa. Coming off a superb freshman year that included three wins and a spot in the Palmer Cup, Grabelcik is one match away from an exemption to the Masters and U.S. Open. It wasn't easy on a sweltering day that at least was free of storm delays and allowed the U.S. Amateur to get back on track. Grabelcik needed one hole to complete a 2-and-1 victory over former U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen. He had to go 19 holes against Hugo Townsend of Sweden. And then after leading the entire match, Grabelcik lost two consecutive holes and was tied with Davis Chatfield with four holes to play. Grabelcik hit 9-iron to 5 feet for a conceded birdie on the 15th and halved the last three holes -- twice with bogey -- for a 1-up victory. That puts him in the semifinals against James Piot of Michigan State, who beat Matthew Sharpstene, 3 and 1.

BASKETBALL

Moody scores 22

First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga carried Golden State past Oklahoma City 94-84 in a NBA Summer League Game on Friday in Las Vegas. Moody (Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and Kuminga had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Kuminga was the seventh player selected in the NBA Draft and Moody was the 14th.

BASEBALL

Crawford gets 2-year deal

San Francisco Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford agreed to a new two-year contract that takes him through the 2023 season. The Giants announced the $32 million deal Friday that will pay the 34-year-old shortstop $16 million in base salary in both 2022 and 2023. He is in the final season of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is earning $15 million this season. Crawford is batting a career-best .296 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBI. He earned his third All-Star selection this summer and is a three-time Gold Glove recipient.

Mets place Baez on IL

The New York Mets put newly acquired infielder Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Baez was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday's game in Philadelphia when the Mets said he had left hip soreness. He has not started the last three games and came up as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday against Washington.

FOOTBALL

RB Lewis calls it quits

Veteran running back Dion Lewis, who played eight NFL seasons over 10 years and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is retiring, a source told ESPN on Friday. Lewis, who played for the New York Giants last season, had fielded interest from teams as recently as last week. Utilized for most of his career as a third-down back, Lewis had 3,833 yards and 22 touchdowns during his career.

TENNIS

Top seed wins in Montreal

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open in Montreal. Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match. Azarenka was seeded eighth. Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0. Italy's Camila Giorgi beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the night session.

Tsitsipas reaches semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 Friday to advance to the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Toronto. Tsitsipas jumped to a 5-0 lead and finished the first set in 23 minutes. Ruud battled back in the second, holding serve and keeping pace with his opponent's drop shots. Tsitsipas finally broke him with a shot down the line to lead 5-4. The Greek star ended the 74-minute match at this U.S. Open tuneup with his eighth ace. Today, he'll take on American qualifier Reilly Opelka, who edged No. 10 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (1) in a quarterfinal.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski celebrate after the Giants' 7-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, left, throws to first base after forcing Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe (9) out at second base on a double play hit into by Ryan McMahon during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)