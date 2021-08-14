One arrested, one injured after Hackett shotgun shooting

HACKETT -- A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in western Arkansas that left a man seriously injured, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Erin Scholtes, 39, of Fort Smith was arrested in connection with suspicion of first degree battery after a shooting near Hackett. The person who had been shot, a 27-year-old man whose name wasn't disclosed, was airlifted to a hospital from the area of the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3 p.m. Friday about a man who had been shot in the 8800 block of Arkansas 252 West, Pevehouse said. Deputies found a man at the scene who had been shot by a shotgun, and learned he had been shot by a woman who fled.

The man was able to provide a description of the woman, after which a call came a woman matching the description was knocking on a door of a nearby home. Deputies went to the home and apprehended the woman, later identified as Scholtes.

Pevehouse said as of Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office knows the man drove to his place of work, the nonprofit animal rescue and rehabilitation organization the Artemis Project, to find a car on the property he didn't know. He was met by Scholtes, who he also didn't know, in one of the buildings there.

This incident is still under investigation, according to Pevehouse.