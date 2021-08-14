OTHERS SAY: New York's almost-governor

Kathy Hochul says she's ready to lead New York state. Her leap into the deep end from the fairly low-stress role of lieutenant governor, where I-am-the-government Andrew Cuomo kept her beyond arm's length, will quickly offer some high-stakes tests.

It's now Hochul's job to fix New York's utterly incompetent rent-aid program and deliver billions to tenants as soon as possible, and certainly before the state's eviction moratorium expires. A federal moratorium, just extended, may well not hold up in court.

It's her job to figure out how to get more cash from the state's $2.1 billion excluded worker fund flowing to undocumented immigrants without opening the door to fraud.

It's her job to send a clear and consistent message about vaccines and masks to keep the Delta variant, which is flooding many other states, from running over New York.

Cuomo had a bevy of loyal staffers who, flaws and all, knew how to move the levers of government; in a press conference, Hochul said she would sever ties with anyone responsible for unethical behavior. On whom will she rely instead?

The governor-to-be is a bit of a cipher ideologically. As Erie County clerk, she opposed then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer's push to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver's license without producing a Social Security card--even threatening to arrest those who applied. As lieutenant governor to Cuomo, who signed a law granting those licenses, she evolved. As lieutenant governor, she's been the face of a few public persuasion campaigns but given little hint of her own political proclivities.