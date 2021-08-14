Pandemic pets: Grief emerges in loss of favorite furry companions

Ginger the goldendoodle had moved in across the street. Cosmo the black Lab was playing in the yard next door. All around our neighborhood, the pandemic puppies had arrived.

Inside our house, Riley, our arthritic, nearly 13-year-old boxer, slowly emerged from her slumber, ambled to the bottom of the stairs and shook her floppy ears vigorously.

It was usually the first sound of the morning, letting us know she needed to go outside. And it became the rhythm of our new remote working life, whether we were sitting in our makeshift home office, at the kitchen counter, or wherever we had decided to park for the daily round of Zoom calls and remote learning.

In March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic forced many of us out of our offices, and as the daily commute shortened to the walk from bed to desk, Americans increasingly adopted or purchased dogs. For new pet owners, the extra time at home meant easier house-training. But for others, remote work provided an opportunity to say a long goodbye to an old friend.

"Karma was just going to be turning 13, and I always wanted to be that stay-at-home dog mom," said Candace Schlittner, a sales manager associate at a Boston-area communications firm. "I finally got that."

Schlittner's pre-pandemic routine started with a 7 a.m. commute to her office. Her new work schedule included more time with Karma. It also meant video conference calls, an opportunity that a mischievous Karma seized on.

"When she wanted something, she would let everyone know," Schlittner said. Karma would bark or, more embarrassingly, drag her butt in the background during Zoom calls. "She would do it for attention. And I'm like, all right, I've got to cut this short and take her out."

Even the rudest interruptions were opportunities for Schlittner to spend more precious time with her aging dog. "It filled my heart a lot that I was able to spend those three months with her," she said.

Karma died in June 2020. "She was there for me through divorce, though death," Schlittner said. "My father had just died six months prior to that. And she was there for me through that."

To help her through her grief, Schlittner contacted Kaleel Sakakeeny, a pet loss counselor and ordained animal chaplain in Boston.

"I had five times more people reaching out to me when their pet passed during the pandemic because it brought to the surface all the other losses they didn't give themselves permission to grieve," Sakakeeny said. "We do everything in our society that we possibly can to avoid having to feel pain and loss. So all of a sudden, a lot of grief that was never expressed over a person's life is triggered off by the death of a dog in the midst of a pandemic."

Riley's last day came in May.

Like most families with two working parents, our pre-coronavirus weekday mornings were, to put it nicely, a commotion. There were three elementary school-age kids to wake up, waffles to toast, cereal to pour, lunches to make, kids to wake up (again) and backpacks to fill. There were last-minute scavenger hunts for laptop chargers, work IDs, car keys and school assignments. Sometimes there were hugs. Sometimes yelling. Usually both.

And somewhere in the middle of that turmoil was Riley, the seal-brindled silent observer of our chaotic lives. As the morning rush began, she'd usually stay in her spot on the couch, watching us race around. If her legs were strong that day, she'd come into the kitchen, hunting for waffle or cereal bits.

And when the world felt as though it had stopped, it was comforting to know that she was there every day with us. We started to fill up screen breaks with Riley's favorite things -- neighborhood walks and lunchtime trail hikes. Or if her legs weren't up to it that day, lounging in our back yard.

So when the kids returned to in-person school in April, she came with us to the bus stop to greet them.

Sometime in the year before, a growth had started on her hind leg. It got bigger, and we had it tested. It was noncancerous, and our veterinarian recommended against removing it, saying the recovery for a dog her age would be long and painful.

One afternoon while we were waiting at the bus stop, Riley's tumor ruptured, and she started bleeding. We scrambled to help her, trying not to upset the kids as they stepped off the bus.

We rushed her to the emergency vet, who said there was little they could do. Two hours later, she was gone.

At the end, my wife and I sat in a little room with Riley and hugged her for the last time. The pandemic had created barriers to grieving everywhere. It didn't seem fair that we could sit with our ailing dog, while so many people had to say goodbye to family members and friends behind a piece of glass or through a computer screen or telephone.

"I think people came to realize the profound nature of the animal-human connection through the pandemic," Sakakeeny said. "So then when there was a death, the death was heightened and compounded when the pet passed."

"The pandemic is scary as hell," said Jessica Kwerel, a pet grief counselor in Washington, "but our dogs don't know or care about that. It's like, 'I'm right here, let's go for a walk, let's sit on the couch.' It just helps to calm everything down. I think the bond for all my clients got dialed up high."