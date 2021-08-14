Pastor group supports area public schools

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance recently supported 600 educators by providing them healthy snacks during Teacher Professional Development Day at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

PBFCC will work with nine schools in the Pine Bluff District, five schools in the Watson Chapel District, as well as two charter schools -- Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy and Friendship Aspire -- according to a news release.

"As God's clergy in this city, we wanted to meet and introduce ourselves to the educators and staff who serve our children," said the Rev. William Shaw Jr., pastor of Pleasant View Ministries. "Also, to let them know we are covering them with our prayers to give them the physical and spiritual support they need. We encourage other pastors and laypersons interested in helping our students and educators to contact us at (870) 730-1131."

ENGAGEMENT PLAN

The group also announced the Facilitate Assistance in Transformation and Healing Partners program.

Their goal is to engage with 95% of Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel campuses to serve and support students, faculty, staff and administration one hour a week.

Pastors and ministers are asked to "Adopt A School" in the neighborhoods where their churches are located or another school.

Pastors, ministers and volunteers are asked to be present Wednesday at elementary campuses (7 a.m.) and secondary campuses (7:15 a.m.) at their adopted schools to greet students as they return from summer break.

Pastors are to assign two or three volunteers to represent their church in the school and also are asked to adopt a coach and team such as football, basketball or baseball.

Participants will engage with students during lunch periods. (They must check in at the principal's office on arrival.)

Participants are asked to become a Bus Stop Engagement Partner. (This requires 30 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon.)

Participants are also asked to engage by walking the halls at a school. (They must check in at the principal's office on arrival.)

PBFCC also announced its Classroom Engagement Partner (Continuing the Pen or Pencil) program. This initiative is endorsed by the National Council for the Social Studies. Students are encouraged to persevere through challenges as they prepare for college, graduate high school and transition into a viable career.

Additional support to PBFCC is provided by KEE Concrete & Construction Inc. and AT&T, according to the news release.