Community briefs

PB issues reminder of vaccine sites

Although the city of Pine Bluff canceled the covid-19 vaccination clinic today, a spokesman reminds the community that the vaccines are available elsewhere.

"We must keep pushing until every eligible individual is vaccinated," spokesman Mary Liddell said. "This is a public health emergency."

Vaccinations are administered on a regular basis at the following locations: The Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, Jefferson Regional (HealthWorks), Jefferson Comprehensive Care and at other sites in the area.

For details, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov or call (800) 985-6030, according to the state Department of Health website.

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will have its follow-up covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27.

The Pfizer shot will be given by Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff. Those coming for their second shot should bring their vaccination cards with them. Everyone is welcome even if it is for the first shot. The JRMC staff will tell people how and where to get their second shots, according to a news release.

Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Declaration issued for storm damage

The Arkansas delegation applauded U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's decision to issue a Secretarial Disaster Designation for 18 counties.

The measure covers these counties impacted by flooding, high winds, hail, tornadoes and other storm damage: Arkansas, Benton, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Phillips, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, White and Yell, according to a news release.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton -- along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman -- applauded the secretary's designation.

"This disaster designation is a critical step to helping Arkansas agricultural producers recover from devastating losses as a result of natural disasters. We are pleased Secretary Vilsack recognizes the need to provide this assistance to our farmers," members said.

Last month, the congressional delegation wrote a letter to Vilsack in support of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation.