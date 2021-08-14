Roberts to entertain on Gravette Day stage today

GRAVETTE -- Johnny Dale Roberts will take the stage at Kindley Park in Gravette from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today as part of the 128th Gravette Day festivities.

Roberts was given a guitar at the age of five and began playing seriously around the age of 14, joining a band 10 years later.

Inspired by Merle Haggard, Roberts plays a variety of classic country, outlaw country and a little alternative rock. He's opened for national acts, including John Anderson, Aaron Tippin and, most recently, Trace Adkins at the Visions Off-Road 2021 event last month in Jay, Okla.

Roberts will be joined on the Gravette Day stage by Doug Fuller on drums, Joe Twist on bass and Eddie Snow on steel guitar.

He currently resides in Pineville, Mo., and is well known in the four-state area, having performed in many area venues.