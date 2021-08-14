Siloam Springs coach challenges runners to stay close to one another

SILOAM SPRINGS -- With the first meet of the season less than a month away, the Siloam Springs boys and girls cross country teams are beginning to ramp up their training.

"We're starting to add a little pacing, a little speedwork," head coach Sharon Jones said last week. "Up until now we've pretty much been pushing endurance runs and trying to build up our mileage."

The first meet of the season is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.

The coaching staff also is stressing the importance of running together, Jones said, especially on the boys side.

"We need to get better with pack running," Jones said. "We want those top five or six boys to all believe they can run together, which they can, but we didn't see it in our time trial."

Jones said juniors Wilson Cunningham and Levi Fox have been the front runners on the boys side, which Jones said is deep.

"I'm telling you, there's going to be a lot of competition within that seven to eight guys. Who's going to be that top five? I feel like our boys may be deeper than they've been in years."

Senior Jason Flores is running well along with senior Liam Scott, who missed all of last season with a stress fracture.

Javier Chavez has returned to cross country after not running the last couple of years. Junior Riley Harrison is running strong again as is senior Jordyn Baskin and sophomore Nate Hawbaker.

Jones expects sophomore Noah Granderson to be in the mix, but he's been gone all summer with his family on the Appalachian Trail.

"We have to get them believing they can all run that same pace," Jones said. "If we can do that, if we can have a 35-second one-through-five split, our boys are going to be OK."

There isn't as much depth on the girls side, Jones said.

Sophomore Shelby Smith and senior Shayla Conley are the Lady Panthers' top two runners.

"So far Shelby's in front, but Shayla's right there with her," Jones said.

Seniors are Jaclyn Weilnau and Kadynce Hilburn-Frost and newcomer Claire Jagger, who is a move-in. Rachel Rine, a junior, who was expected to be a key runner in cross country and a varsity basketball player, moved out of the district this summer, Jones said.

"After Jackie and Kadynce, there's a little bit of a gap," Jones said. "We're hoping Claire can move up to that fifth spot. After that there's going to be another gap. We're not deep at all in the girls."

Jones also is breaking in some new staff after losing longtime coaching veterans Craig Cowart and Conlan Efurd.

Daniel Ramsey, a longtime football and track coach at Gentry, joins the cross country staff. His main focus will be on varsity boys.

"Losing Cowart and Efurd, I felt lost all summer, just because we had such strong relationships there and we knew each other so well and worked together so well," Jones said. "But I think change sparks a lot of interesting things -- growth. Coach Ramsey's teaching me stuff. He has more cross country background than I do as far as he ran cross country in high school and ran cross country in college.

"He hasn't ever coached it because he's always been a football coach, but he's got a great background in cross country, and of course you know what kind of coach he is in track. He can coach kids. He can push kids. Getting those kids to break away of what they know from coach Cowart and to really buy into what Ramsey can teach us is just going to help us. I told the boys the other day, if they let him he's going to make us better."

Abby Ray was promoted to head junior high coach.

"Abby taking that middle school head position, she's stepped up in numerous ways this summer to help me organizationally and administrative-type tasks," Jones said. "I'm so thankful to have her in that head coaching position because she's already helped me with that. You know coach Ray, the kids love her. She can get kids fired up."

Middle School teacher Ben Brisben joins the cross country staff as well and will focus on junior high boys.

"Coach Brisben, he brings enthusiasm for those junior high boys," Jones said. "He likes to run with them. He's very involved. I think he'll be good at building relationships. He's got a good running background."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Assistant cross country coach Daniel Ramsey gives instructions before practice on Aug. 3 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls cross country runners venture out on a run during practice Aug. 3.