GYMNASTICS

Ross joins Arkansas staff

Kyla Ross, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 11-time All-American at UCLA, was hired Friday as a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Arkansas gymnastics program.

Ross arrives at Arkansas after one season as an undergraduate assistant coach for UCLA.

Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber and Ross were teammates on the 2012 U.S. women's gymnastics team that won a team gold at the Summer Olympics in London. While Ross competed at UCLA in 2016-19, Wieber was a team manager and a volunteer assistant coach under longtime coach Valorie Kondos Field.

During her career at UCLA, Ross won NCAA titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but didn't have an opportunity to compete for a fourth title in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ATHLETICS

ASU to honor six at Hall of Honor banquet

The Arkansas State University Letterman's Club will recognize five 2021 Hall of Honor inductees and one honorary letter winner during its banquet Sept. 3 at the Woodard McAlister Family Club at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Three former ASU football players -- Demario Davis, Ryan Aplin and Joe Slayton -- will join the Hall in addition to former baseball player Todd Baumgartner and two-time national champion hurdler Sharika Nelvis. Former sports information director and longtime ASU staff member Gina Bowman will be named as an honorary letter winner at the event.

Tables seating eight people are available for $450, while single tickets cost $60. Access to the Family Club can be gained by entering the main gate (west side) of Centennial Bank Stadium and taking the elevators to level one. For more information, visit astateredwolves.com.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services