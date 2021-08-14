State's covid hospitalizations fall as more Arkansans get vaccinated

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to covid-19 declined slightly on Saturday, and the number of vaccination doses administered increased by more than 14,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,452 hospitalizations, six fewer than Friday, during a week that saw four days with record-high numbers of hospitalizations.

The Health Department also reported an additional 14,499 vaccination doses administered. State officials said 6,858 more Arkansans are now fully vaccinated, raising the total number to more than 1,123,000.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 50.1% of Arkansans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38.2% are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows some improvement,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via Twitter, while continuing to encourage residents to get the vaccine. “Vaccinations are up and new cases are down, but we still are seeing strain on our hospitals.”

The state reported 2,117 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. New cases outpaced recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 25,721 — the second-highest daily total in seven months. The state reported 25,804 active cases on Jan. 16 before falling to fewer than 3,000 active cases just two months later.

State officials on Saturday also reported 13 deaths linked the coronavirus, raising the official death toll since March 2020 to 6,445.

Arkansas ranked fifth in the nation with 1,030.6 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state has increased from 1,828.6 per day on July 29 to 2,271.1 on Thursday.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.