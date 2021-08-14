Super Quiz: Valley

California site noted for its high-tech industries.

What song begins, "From this valley they say you are leaving"?

This arid U.S. valley's lowest point is 282 feet below sea level.

The TVA was created in 1933. What is it?

The lyrics of this song include, "Hang your head over, hear the wind blow."

This Egyptian valley contains the tombs of numerous pharaohs.

A popular ski area and mountain resort in Idaho.

Title of a 1966 novel by Jacqueline Susann.