Tiny Tots steal crowds’ hearts

DECATUR — Prior to the start of the Miss Decatur Barbecue contest, the 4-to-6-year-old boys and girls were up to compete for the 2021 Miss and Mister titles.

It is always a treat to see these little ones compete in any kind of contest like this one.

They look cute in their formal dresses or a suit and tie, some even in cowboy boots and hats.

At times, they can be unpredictable.

For example, when asked if they want to sing or tell a joke, most simply decline but, once in a while, one of the kids surprises the crowd with a humorous joke.

Vying for the title of Miss Decatur Barbecue Tiny Tot were Raelynn Robinson, Clara Kate Edwards, Piper Knox and Addilynn Haskins.

Only two boys competed for this year’s title, Aadyn Ellis and Able Haskins.

After 15 minutes of deliberation, judges Shanna Amos, Mandy Carrillo, Joylin Gomez and Desi Meek settled on the winners.

The 2021 Miss Decatur Barbecue Tiny Tots is Piper Knox.

Piper is the daughter of Jeff and Megan Knox from Decatur.

The Mister Decatur Barbecue Tiny Tots title went to Able Haskins.

Able is the son of Joel and Hillary Haskins, also from Decatur.

