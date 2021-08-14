Tools & Toys: The First Alert Fire Escape Ladder & TRIbella

The First Alert Two-Story Fire Escape Ladder

What's to love: The fire escape ladder, for escaping a home's second story during a fire or emergency, is built for durability and has anti-slip rungs for added traction.

What does it do: The ladder comes fully assembled. It's compact and can be stored under a bed or in a closet. If ever needed, the 14-foot ladder can be used on a standard windowsill six to 10 inches wide and will hold up to 375 pounds. The ladder is made of steel and DuPont Cordura nylon strapping. Steel hooks hold the ladder on the window sill and each rung has steel stabilizers that hold the ladder away from the wall and keep the ladder from swaying. List price is $69.99. Visit firstalert.com to find out more.

TRIbella

What's to love: Instantly aerates wine with a patented no-drip design when pouring it into a glass.

What does it do: Pop this compact wine aerator onto a wine bottle and the three streams of wine created while pouring aerate the wine, thus enhancing the taste. There is no splashing and no dripping. The TRIbella is made of poly- carbonate and stainless steel, is easy to clean and comes in a protective storage case. It sells for $40. Visit tribellawine.com for more information.