Trailer on truck? OK to speed up

Dear Mahatma: The following discussion was had as we drove on Interstate 40, and no one in the vehicle could say for sure what the law is on the subject. We seek clarification. Would I be correct in believing my Ford F-250 pickup is treated like a car when it comes to the speed on Interstate 40 and I can travel at the upper speed of 75? But would I then be considered a truck when I have my 30-foot travel trailer attached and need to reduce my speed to 70 mph? -- Thomas

Dear Thomas: Gold star for asking a previously never asked question. The answer to which is ... danged if we know.

All we know is to ask the Arkansas Highway Police, the agency mostly tasked with regulating the big trucks that use our state's interstate highway system. Answering is Maj. Jeffery Bickerstaff.

He sent along a copy of Highway Commission Regulation 74-007, which defines a truck. A truck is "every motor vehicle, or combination of motor vehicles, designed, used or maintained for the transportation of property with a registered gross weight of 20,000 pounds or more."

So, Thomas, if your F-250 and travel trailer together weigh 20,000 or more, you are driving a truck and should slow down accordingly.

We looked up the curb weight of an F-250. It ranges from 5,677 pounds to 7,538 pounds. A fully fueled and loaded 30-foot travel trailer can be 6,700 pounds to 7,300 pounds. Taking off our shoes and adding, this is not a truck.

Dear Fauci of the Freeways: Hot Springs Village is lousy with multiple iterations of the same street name. As an example, Brilliante Way, Brilliante Circle, Brilliante Lane, Brilliante Trace. -- Steve in the Village

Dear Steve: It's a wonder first responders know where to go in Hot Springs Village. As for Dr. Anthony Fauci, he could come to Arkansas for a vaccination tour with The Mahatma. Except that in some places we would be beat like an area rug.

WHAT'S ON YOUR PLATE?

A multitude of vanity plates traverse the highways and byways. They also traverse our email inbox. Here are a bunch sent in by loyal readers.

Near Conway: CATLADY.

Seen on Interstate 430: JSTBNME.

STL FAN, someone who loves the St. Louis Cardinals but must be disappointed in their play this season.

On a white Chevrolet Corvette: GTYUPGO.

Seen on a BMW convertible: 14 MPG.

ADRFT, which our contributor suggests belongs to a Navy veteran.

On a pickup near Greers Ferry: ENDODOC.

LSNZPL8, which translates to "license plate," which certainly is whimsical.

HITNRUN, on a yellow Scion. That's noteworthy in and of itself, Toyota's Scion brand not exactly being a bestseller.

This one -- WZRSGRL -- is a stumper. We suggest two options. First, "Wiser Girl," someone who has obviously dumped men forever. Or "Weezer Girl," an aficionado of the rock band Weezer. But aren't we all?

