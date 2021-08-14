TRAVELERS 4, CARDINALS 3

Dom Thompson-Williams' go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning led the Arkansas Travelers past the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning when Kaden Polcovich began the Travs' rally with a leadoff walk. Josh Morgan singled to put runners on first and second with nobody out.

With one out, Jordan Cowan walked to load the bases. After Stephen Wrenn struck out, Thompson-Williams hit an 0-2 pitch from Springfield reliever Kevin Marnon to center field, scoring Polcovich and Morgan to give the Travs a 4-2 lead. Cowan was thrown out at third base to end the inning.

The Cardinals cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the ninth on Julio E. Rodriguez' second home run of the inning, but Travs reliever Michael Stryffeler worked around a one-out walk to Nick Dunn and got Irving Lopez to fly out and struck out Nick Plummer for his sixth save of the season.

Brandon Williamson started for the Travs and struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He held the Cardinals to one run on 3 hits, but took a no-decision. David Ellingson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the victory.

Patrick Frick and Polcovich each had an RBI single for the Travs as part of a two-run fifth inning.