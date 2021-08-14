Sections
UA student assaulted on Old Main lawn, campus police say

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:35 p.m.
FILE -- In this May 25, 2020, file photo, Old Main at the University of Arkansas is lit by the rising sun after storms rolled through the area. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A female student was assaulted on the University of Arkansas campus, according to campus police.

The student reported around 3:06 a.m. Saturday morning that a man assaulted her on the northwest part of the Old Main lawn, a Facebook post by the University of Arkansas Police Department stated.

The man had volunteered to walk her to campus, according to the post.

The post described the suspect as "having a dark complexion, maybe late 20s, short curly hair, around 5 feet, 9 inches tall wearing black shoes, black pants, and black short sleeve shirt with pink flowers."

People on campus should be cautious and aware of their surroundings, the post said.

Students can be escorted by calling or texting the university police at (479) 575-2222.

