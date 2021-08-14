Victim in North Little Rock stabbing dies; suspect faces murder charge

The felony battery charge against a North Little Rock man in a Friday morning stabbing has been upgraded to first-degree murder, according to police.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a stabbing call at Kroger, 4401 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock, and chased Ethan Smith, 18, of North Little Rock as he fled on foot, according to an arrest report. Police said they cornered Smith and took him into custody at 11:14 a.m. Friday near 702 W. 45th St., less than 200 feet west of the Kroger, an arrest report said.

A resident at that address told police that Smith broke out a window and crawled into the property, adding that Smith said he had "gotten into some s--- and needed help," according to the report.

Smith was taken to the Pulaski County jail. According to the inmate roster, Smith is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and residential burglary, along with counts of fleeing police and obstructing government operations, both misdemeanors.

The arrest report previously stated that Smith was charged with felony battery. The victim of the stabbing had been in critical condition at the time, the report said.