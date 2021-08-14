Six people, including shooter, killed

LONDON — Police in southwest England said six people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth on Thursday in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter that several other people were receiving treatment following the shooting. They declared a “critical incident” but did not provide details of what occurred in the Keyham district of the city. The area has been cordoned off.

“Police have confirmed that six people have died in the shooting in #keyham in #plymouth. More people are being treated for their injuries in hospital. Just so unspeakably awful,” Plymouth Member of Parliament Luke Pollard tweeted.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m. local time.

Officers found two women and two men dead, police said. Another man, believed to be the offender, was also dead at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, but died later in a hospital.

Johnny Mercer, one of Plymouth’s lawmakers, said in a tweet the incident is “not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.” Devon and Cornwall Police also said it was not terrorism related.

Austrian SS memorial to be taken down

BERLIN — Austrian media report that a town in the west of the country is planning to remove a memorial to three soldiers who were members of the Waffen SS during World War II.

Public broadcaster ORF reported Friday that the mayor of Imst, Stefan Weirather, confirmed that the municipal workers will dismantle the site.

The memorial was built in the 1970s for three men who were portrayed as having been executed by American troops on May 19, 1945 — more than a week after Nazi Germany had capitulated to the Allies.

Residents concerned about frequent visits by far-right supporters researched the men’s military records and found they had been members of the Waffen SS, the military wing of the Nazi party. The group committed countless war crimes and was actively involved in running concentration and death camps during the Holocaust.

Town officials now want to conduct further research into the circumstances of the men’s deaths and the history of Nazi activity and their victims in the region.

Russian bus explosion kills two people

MOSCOW — A second person has died in southwestern Russia after an explosion on a city bus that also injured another 20 people, officials said Friday.

Authorities said Thursday’s blast on a bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment. No trace of chemical explosives was found, they said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.

But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered, and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.

Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 280 miles south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 15 people remained hospitalized Friday and five were undergoing treatment at home.

Floods kill 38 people on Turkey’s coast

ANKARA, Turkey — The death toll from floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 38 on Friday, officials said, as emergency crews searched collapsed buildings, swamped homes, and submerged basements for more victims and survivors. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unaccounted for.

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars. More than 1,700 people were evacuated across the region, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters, and many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter late Friday that 32 people died in Kastamonu and six in Sinop.

In Kastamonu, a stream burst its banks and inundated the town of Bozkurt. Raging floodwaters demolished one waterfront building and severely damaged two neighboring buildings. A number of bodies washed up on the Black Sea shore, Halk TV reported, airing footage of people carrying a body bag on a beach in an unidentified province.

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forest lands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya that are popular with tourists. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

A passer-by on Friday surveys the destruction left by deadly floods and landslides in the town of Bozkurt in the Turkish province of Kastamonu. More photos at arkansasonline.com/814kastamonu/. (AP)