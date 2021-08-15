All-out blitz underway against delta variant

The powerful and relentless opponent high school teams had mostly subdued last year is back and even more dangerous than before.

That was the warning during an all-out media blitz by health officials in Arkansas on Tuesday against the infectious delta variant of Covid-19 that has swept across the country. The start of school means the start of sports for thousands of student-athletes across Arkansas, including football, where the regular season begins next week for most teams.

The media blitz about vaccination rates and school openings in Arkansas began early Tuesday morning when the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson appeared on national television during a segment of Morning Joe on MSNBC.

He was blunt and direct.

"The only off-ramp for Covid-19 is getting vaccinated," Patterson said. "If we don't get vaccination rates up there's going to be more variance and, particularly, worse variance down the road. It's not safe if kids are not masked up. It's not safe if kids are not vaccinated."

Hours later, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reiterated he had no plans to postpone the start of the school year for public schools or to reimpose a statewide mask mandate. But Hutchinson again strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated and Johnny Key, Commissioner of the Arkansas Dept. of Education, relayed a conversation he'd heard that emphasizes the importance of athletes getting their shots before the games begin.

"A medical provider was having a conversation last week with a student," Key said. "He was a football player, he was 14, and she asked if he'd like to get the Covid vaccine. He said 'no, Doc, I'm good.' She got his football schedule and said 'well, let's look at this. If you become a positive case there's two weeks, and here's some other games you're going to miss to make sure there are no other long term issues we need to follow up on.' At that point, he said 'I probably need to get the vaccine.' "

Simple message: Get the vaccine.

The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Northwest chipped in Tuesday night during a Facebook Live event, where Dr. Ramon Ylanan and other medical professionals addressed concerns on the topic of vaccinations and school sports.

Simple message, Part II: Get the vaccine.

Those involved in high school athletics hope to avoid a repeat of last season when players were quarantined and games were canceled because of Covid-19 outbreaks. There is a growing concern about more outbreaks after the Marion School District recorded nearly 70 positive Covid-19 cases among its students and staff after school began there on July 26.

So, what's it going to take to avoid more Covid spread and the disruptions that plagued high school sports last season, particularly at the outset with football and volleyball? Cooperation, understanding, and a willingness to follow the science instead of words from politicians or blowhards on TV.

If not?

"Many school systems will shut down," Patterson warned later in the week on his Twitter page. "Our communities will suffer from increased spread of the virus. Our health care system will rupture in places. It will take so long to recover. Let's not do it that way. Let's do it the right way."

The media blitz from Patterson and other health professionals against vaccine hesitancy is essential in Arkansas, one of eight states that makes up half of the Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Dept. of Health and Human Services. After a dip on Thursday, the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Arkansas rose to a new high Friday for the fourth time in five days.

It is a persistent and dangerous enemy that warrants maximum pressure with its refusal to stay down.

"What we're trying to tell the schools is just, 'Hey, you've been through this once,'" Arkansas Activities Association Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "They know what worked and what didn't. So, just do things that they know are going to be the best ways to keep kids safe."