Altheimer teacher receives ARTA scholarship grant

Delaney Wells of Altheimer recently received a 2021 Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grant for teachers.

These scholarships are awarded each year by the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA.) The agency's purpose is to support the further education of practicing Arkansas public-school educators, according to a news release.

Wells is a graduate of Hendrix College. She is a teacher at James Matthews Elementary in the Dollarway community of the Pine Bluff School District. She plans to use the funds to pursue a master's degree in educational equity.

Twelve scholarships were awarded this year through a competitive application process. The scholarships are funded by contributions from the members of ARTA.

ARTA was established in 1939-40 with 15 members. Today, it is the fourth largest professional trade association in Arkansas. The organization maintains an active interest in public education while advocating for the professional, personal, social, and economic welfare of retired (and future-retired) public-school employees, according to the release.

For details about the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association or the Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants, call (501) 375-2958.