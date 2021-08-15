Anniversaries

Jeri and Mike Fowler of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a reception at the Maumelle Center on the Lake in Maumelle. The couple were married Aug. 15, 1971. She is the former Jeri Stewart and a retired nurse practitioner. He is retired as an independent tax consultant and a freelance photographer. They are the parents of Kimberly Fowler of North Little Rock and Nicole Stewart of Little Rock. The couple have one grandchild.

Carolyn and Kip Moore of North Little Rock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 19, 1961. She is the former Carolyn Dixon and a retired office manager. He is a retired architect.

Sandra and Doug Mathis of Sherwood will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 20, 1971. She is the former Sandra Hester and is a retired accountant with Remington Arms. He is a retired job foreman with Custom Sheet Metal.

Carol and John Shoptaw of Russellville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a 4 p.m. reception Aug. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Russellville. The couple were married Aug. 21, 1971. She is the former Carol Creswell. He works as a certified public accountant with Shoptaw, Labahn & Co., P.A. They are the parents of Daniel Shoptaw of Russellville and Nathan Shoptaw of Fort Smith. The couple have four grandchildren.