Education notebook

UALR to use grant for teacher training

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $175,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Education to train teachers on creating and delivering online instruction to kindergarten through 12th grade students.

Participants in the 2021-22 Online Teacher Academy offered through the university's School of Education, will earn 15 hours of graduate credit as well as an endorsement in online teaching by the Arkansas Department of Education upon completion of a state assessment.

The grant will cover tuition, books and a state assessment for 20 kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.

Daryl Tate, assistant professor in the School of Education and coordinator of the Learning System Technology Education program, will serve as the director of the online teacher academy, while Sharonda Lipscomb, instructional design coordinator, will serve as the program administrator.

More information is available by contacting Tate at datate@ualr.edu.

Funds available for post-school groups

Federal grant money is available to organizations that can provide after-school, summer- and extended-school year learning opportunities, as well as promote social and emotional well-being to Arkansas students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Letters of intent to apply for the funding are due by Aug. 20 to the Arkansas Out of School Network, an affiliate of Arkansas State University.

The Arkansas Department of Education selected the Out of School Network to oversee the initiative that provides federal American Rescue Plan funds to schools and organizations that can provide the services.

Those eligible to apply include schools, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, licensed youth development programs, public libraries, career and technical programs, and public and private institutions of higher education.

A total of $25 million is available for distribution to eligible organizations.

Additional information and people to contact are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3xGYSFm.

Area seniors garner 8-week internships

Haley Draeger, a Mount St. Mary Academy senior, and Dylan Patel, a senior at Little Rock's Parkview Magnet High School, are 2021 Arkansas Bank of America Student leaders and recipients of paid summer internships.

The Student Leaders program was started in 2004 and recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the nation annually.

The program's purpose is to help prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.

This year's Arkansas honorees have been in an eight-week paid internship working with Junior Achievement of Arkansas and the Museum of Discovery teams on their respective social media campaigns.