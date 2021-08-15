Arkansas 308 set for closing, detours

Work to remove and replace the Arkansas 308 bridge over Little Cypress Ditch near the Mississippi County community of Birdsong will require closing the crossing and detours for about five weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The contractor will close Arkansas 308 at Whitton between Arkansas 118 and Birdsong starting at 8 a.m. and continue until the work is finished, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be allowed, except for crossing the bridge itself, and Arkansas 77 will be signed as a detour route for through traffic, the department said. Barricades and signs will control traffic.