Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Timothy M. and Tami L. Misenheimer, 15514 Lindsey Drive, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALMA Terry Joe and Kimberly Ann Calvin, 142 N. Cedar Ave., Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Merie Elizabeth Ryan, 525 Stoneridge Road, Chapter 7.
BARLING Mistie Dawn Sanders, 1901 Fort St., Lot 59, Aug. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Cody W. and Lauren C. Clifton, 403 W. Iowa St., Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Janet Lynn Poplin, 5 Kirk Lane, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTON Joseph Meeks, 2994 Wildwood Drive, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Phillip D. Harp, 6934 Brazil Road, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sandra Smith, 904 E. Sevier St., Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tanya M. Anthony, 6720 Grayson, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Teresa May Clark, 1806 Basin St., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Missy R. Hice, 131 E. Dena St., Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tami Joyce Mckay, 770 N. Broadway Ave., Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Linda M. Porchia, 2626 Beechwood Ave., Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
CHARLESTON Chase Allen and Michala Michelle Martin, 608 Eastgate Drive, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
CLINTON James Lee Bonds, 8347 Holly Mountain Road, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Thomas Adam and Jillian O'Neal Pardue, 579 Eighth St., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Danny R. Sheppard, 274 Ark. 286 East, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth F. Johnston, 4 Bishop Lane, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Jason Mazzia, 407 S. Second St., Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
DE WITT Jerald Baylark, 510 S. Circle Drive, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT Elmer Francis Hartness Jr., P.O. Box 356, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jessie R. Williams Jr., 1167 Ark. 208 West, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
DODDRIDGE Louis R. and Julia L. Sanders, 5474 Ark. 160, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Curtis Ray Frisby, 196 Horseshoe Acres Road, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Travis Wayne and Chynna Pearl Riddell, 1990 Morning Star Road, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Douglas Keith Watson, 300 Elam St., Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
ENOLA Amanda Sommers, 77 Heffington Cemetery Road, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Belinda Parker, 1999 E. Citrine #12, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Luke Gould, 1907 Wheeler Ave., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michelle Miesse, 1907 Wheeler Ave., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Joe F. and Pamela J. Tucker, 7500 Jenny Lind Road 223, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Latonya C. West, 5221 Johnson St., Apt 7, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
GRADY Quenesha Deshyer Williams, P.O. Box 43, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Kirk Moses, 6 Evergreen Cove, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Silvia G. Groetsch, 1501 Fourth St., Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD Abbigayle Slate, 3421 Old Excelsior Road, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michael and Courtney Gayle Slate, 3421 Old Excelsior Road, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Mason McCleary, 2309 W. Smokey Road, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOPE Mable Yvonne Hickman, 729 Harris St., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Brooke Weightman, 185 Trabecca Circle, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Douglas and Kimberly Haines, 143 Belvedere Oaks Circle, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mark Bradley LeHmann, 225 W Sheets Trail, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Samuel A. and Marlana R. Hill, 614 Summer St., Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE William James Paul Shireman, 21721 Ark. 107, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Kimberly Fowler, 3905 Saddlecreek Drive, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Chicarra Cleaver, 10 Barbara Drive, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Dwana Mitchell, 2216 S. Izard St., Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Keith L. Harris, 99 Deer Run, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kevin and Shauna Ferguson, 300 Dryad Lane, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Marian Clark, 1311 E. 38th St., Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Monica D. Fleming, 4915 Frazier Pike, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Donna Sue Medlin, 101 White Oak Drive, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Karen A. Lowe-Moore, 306 Teresa Lane, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Koran Newton, 1004 Patton, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAMMOTH SPRING Teddy Duane Gatewood, 540 Archer Ave., Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
MANILA Brianna Nicole Stallings, 1185 N.County Road 175, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Aaron and Sarah Parmelee, 11 Concord, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Donald E. Smith, 9 Dawn Drive East, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Braden Williams, 1671 Schaal Road, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
MONTROSE Kilven Matheney, P.O. Box 158, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
MOUNT VERNON John E. and Betsy H. Petty, P.O. Box 72, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Shinteria Hubbard, 1900 N. State St., No. 38, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK David Christopher Calhoun, 415 Maple St., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mabel Deleon, 5704 N. Walnut Road, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mark G. Hall, 1812 War Eagle, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Robert G. Corley, 819 Trammel Road, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Devonna Garza, 9010 Pine Meadow, Aug. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
PLUMERVILLE Daniel D. McCoy, 22 Mount Olive Road, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
POUGHKEEPSIE Gene Gordon and Margie Marie McEachearn, 159 Duncan Lane, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Olivia Ann Marie Harp, 8030 Maple Lane, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROSE BUD Stephanie A. Fulmer, 355 Morgan Road, Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Mary Hannah Becton, 308 E. Gum St., Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Randy and Deann White, 1 Shelby No. 405, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Amanda Martorana, 610 Sherman St., Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Steve A. Whaley, 39 Greenfield Road, Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Robin Gutierrez, 4302 Cherry St., Aug. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Christopher Baker, 1502 W. Arrington Drive, Aug. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Daphne Ann Johnson, 203 Jackson Heights, Aug. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.