Bella Vista Bypass work to close lanes in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires various lane closings at the interchange for the next several weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange to enable bridge, asphalt pavement and traffic signal work. Alternating lane closings will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, the Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps during overnight hours today through Sept. 3.

• Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.