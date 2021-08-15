BEST-SELLERS

Fiction

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

BLACK ICE by Brad Thor. The 20th book in the Scot Harvath series. The American spy faces dangers in the Arctic Circle.

THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

NOT A HAPPY FAMILY by Shari Lapena. Questions arise when a rich couple are murdered after an Easter dinner with their three adult children.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

I ALONE CAN FIX IT by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump’s final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

THE AUTHORITARIAN MOMENT by Ben Shapiro. The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American business, education and politics.

HOW I SAVED THE WORLD by Jesse Watters. The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.

FRANKLY, WE DID WIN THIS ELECTION by Michael C. Bender. A senior White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal looks at Trump’s 2020 campaign and final year in office.

LANDSLIDE by Michael Wolff. The author of “Fire and Fury” and “Siege” portrays events during the final days of Trump’s presidency.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.