Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Aug. 4
Lane and Abbey Johnson, Benton, daughter.
Aug. 5
Acciyah Reynolds, Pine Bluff, son.
Amyia Branscomb, North Little Rock, son.
Aug. 6
Briana Brandon and Antonio Beasley Jr., Little Rock, son.
Aug. 7
Brian and Chelsea Murphy, Little Rock, daughter.
Aug. 8
Shaneice Jones and Trevin Brown, Pine Bluff, son.