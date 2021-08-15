Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 4

Lane and Abbey Johnson, Benton, daughter.

Aug. 5

Acciyah Reynolds, Pine Bluff, son.

Amyia Branscomb, North Little Rock, son.

Aug. 6

Briana Brandon and Antonio Beasley Jr., Little Rock, son.

Aug. 7

Brian and Chelsea Murphy, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 8

Shaneice Jones and Trevin Brown, Pine Bluff, son.