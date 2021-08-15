Washington news in brief

Briton visits state

during trip to U.S.

British member of Parliament Rehman Chishti spent time in Arkansas with U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., during a trip this month to the United States.

The two lawmakers are members of the British-American Parliamentary Group, which traces its roots to the Second World War, according to a history of the organization by former Member of Parliament Roger Moate.

The Conservative British barrister and the Little Rock Republican banker were "twinned" -- or paired together -- after joining the organization.

They've worked to foster closer ties between the Central Arkansans of Hill's district and the Britons of Chishti's "constituency."

Chishti, who represents Rainham and Gillingham southeast of London, has made previous trips to Arkansas.

In 2018, the two lawmakers announced an educational partnership between Little Rock Central High School and the Rainham Mark Grammar School of Gillingham, Kent.

Both men have emphasized the importance of religious freedom, with Chishti once serving as the British prime minister's special envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief.

In February, Chishti was named the senior fellow for international religious freedom at the Religious Freedom Institute.

The recent trip included a stop in Washington, where the institute is based.

"French was absolutely wonderful in setting up meetings with fellow counterparts and comrades on ... promoting freedom of religion or belief around the world, and also looking at bilateral relations between the U.S. and the U.K. covering foreign policy, security and trade," he said.

Task force marks

massacre in Syria

The Syrian Emergency Task Force last week marked the seventh anniversary of the al-Shiatat Massacre in Deir Ezzor, Syria.

Starting on Aug. 8, 2014, ISIS fighters killed more than 1,000 members of the al-Shiatat tribe, including women and children, over a six-day period, members of the task force said.

"The world must never forget this terrible massacre and continue to work with the Syrian people to achieve justice and peace in Deir Ezzor and all of Syria," said Omar Abu Layla, the task force's director for Northeast Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the decade-long civil war.

Earlier this month, the task force also called on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "to take urgent action on the brutal siege and [for] attacks on civilians in Daraa Al-Balad at the hands of the [Syrian] Regime and its allies to cease immediately."

The nonprofit organization, which opposes the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has offices in Washington, D.C., as well as Little Rock.

Mouaz Moustafa, the task force's executive director, was born in Damascus but emigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. He attended junior high in Fort Smith, high school in Hot Springs, and college in Walnut Ridge and Conway before moving to the nation's capital.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (501) 908-5204 or flockwood@adgnewsroom.com.