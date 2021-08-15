Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

State Permits Inc., 13820 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, $750,000.

Ryan Rooney, 11915 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $450,000.

Jadee Construction, 14300 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

RESIDENTIAL

HBH Builders Inc., 6501 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $550,000.

Randy James Construction, 303 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

HBH Builders Inc., 6530 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $450,000.

Randy James Construction, 17 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $280,000.

Randy James Construction, 17 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $270,000.

Jack Hartsell Custom, 21 Chenal Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Jason Carter, 5501 Talley Road, Little Rock, $185,000.

Platinum Drywall, 8020 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

Rausch Coleman, 26 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $155,990.

Premier Contracting, 2311 S. Louisiana St. Little Rock, $150,000.

River Rock Builders, 2118 Windsor Court, Little Rock, $135,000.