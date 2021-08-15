Business People

FINANCE

Stone Bank has added Adam Mizda as a USDA Financial Analyst. Mizda served in a similar position with Citizens Bank in Little Rock.

MEDICAL

Otolaryngologists Jeffrey P. Kirsch and Patrick L. Fraley have entered practice with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The surgeons will continue practicing in Conway as the UAMS Health Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. They also will assume positions as associate professors in the College of Medicine's Department of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery.

Baptist Health Specialty Clinic-North Little Rock recently welcomed endocrinologist Shrikant Tamhane.

Frazier Edwards has joined the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership as vice president of strategic partnerships and business development.

NON PROFIT

Kathie White has been elected president of the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs for 2021-23. White previously served as vice president from 2018-21.

