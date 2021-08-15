Cabot voters approve bonds, keep sales tax rate the same

Cabot voters approved maintaining the city's current sales-tax rate and issuing about $72 million in bonds for community and economic development projects last week.

The special election on Tuesday had 10 questions on the ballot.

Here are complete, unofficial results, including a brief description of the projects and estimated net construction funds:

Refunding bonds

For 780

Against 194

The city will refund current bonds, at a lower interest rate, and take on additional debt at the lower rate to fund projects voters approved. Refunding the existing bonds and issuing new debt for the remaining amount will allow Cabot to issue the new bonds using the existing 1% sales tax.

Broadband $22 million

For 761

Against 214

Internet fiber infrastructure for the entire city. This project includes contracting with a local internet provider and having an office in Cabot in an effort to provide affordable internet to residents and additional revenues for the city.

Streets $10 million

For 807

Against 166

• Locust Street project, which involves designing Locust Street from 2nd to 5th, widening to a three-lane section, including curb & gutter, underground drainage system and sidewalks.

• St. John Street, 10th Street, Belair Circle, Belair Cove, Century Circle project. Design St. John Street from cul-de-sac to 2nd Street. Design 10th Street from Elm Street to St. John Street. Design Belair Circle from Rodney Guthrie to St. John Street and St. Design Belair Cove from Belair Circle to cul-de-sac. Design Century Circle from 10th Street to cul-de-sac. Reconstruct street include underground drainage system.

• N. Lincoln sidewalk project. Design sidewalks along North Lincoln from Cabot Middle School North to Spirit Drive.

A map is available at https://www.cabotbond.com/faq/map.

Drainage $10 million

For 755

Against 220

Shiloh drainage project on Arkansas 38 south along the east side of the subdivision; Crestwood drainage project, southwest corner of Crestwood subdivision along creek to Arkansas 367; and Barnwell drainage project, involving the drainage ditch from Barnwell to Kerr Station. A map is available at https://www.cabotbond.com/faq/map.

Police $3 million

For 762

Against 212

Police vehicle dash mounted video recorders and vehicle laptop computers; portable radio equipment; police tactical training building and substation, which includes simulation areas, driving obstacle course, police bays and training offices.

Fire $2.4 million

For 773

Against 199

A 12,500 square foot training annex and fire station that will encompass a 100-seat classroom, offices and training facility for police and fire personnel, a fitness center and living quarters; a fire training and burn facility equipped with a burn room; and a new heavy-duty rescue pumper truck.

Early Warning $250,000

For 743

Against 230

Upgrade of new Early Warning equipment for the city.

Animal Services $3.9 million

For 589

Against 383

New animal services shelter that includes an animal support services office, 75 dog kennels, 50 cat kennels and an exotic animal adoption center; a wellness and surgical center with four exam rooms, on-site pharmacy, digital radiography equipment and trauma observation room; and a community dog park.

Parks/Recreation $20.1 million

For 628

Against 347

A 120,000 square foot Cabot Sportsplex with six regulation basketball courts that can be converted into 12 volleyball courts, and 2 regulation indoor turf fields; an all-inclusive playground and splash pad; artificial turf on baseball fields; and an aquatic park wave pool.

Public Health $500,000

For 612

Against 363

A 4,000 square foot community food pantry with industrial cooler, walk in freezer and dry food storage.