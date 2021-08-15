Cabot voters approve bonds, keep sales tax rate the same

Cabot voters approved maintaining the city's current sales-tax rate and issuing about $72 million in bonds for community and economic development projects last week.
The special election on Tuesday had 10 questions on the ballot.
Here are complete, unofficial results, including a brief description of the projects and estimated net construction funds:
Refunding bonds
For 780
Against 194
The city will refund current bonds, at a lower interest rate, and take on additional debt at the lower rate to fund projects voters approved. Refunding the existing bonds and issuing new debt for the remaining amount will allow Cabot to issue the new bonds using the existing 1% sales tax.
Broadband $22 million
For 761
Against 214
Internet fiber infrastructure for the entire city. This project includes contracting with a local internet provider and having an office in Cabot in an effort to provide affordable internet to residents and additional revenues for the city.
Streets $10 million
For 807
Against 166
• Locust Street project, which involves designing Locust Street from 2nd to 5th, widening to a three-lane section, including curb & gutter, underground drainage system and sidewalks.
• St. John Street, 10th Street, Belair Circle, Belair Cove, Century Circle project. Design St. John Street from cul-de-sac to 2nd Street. Design 10th Street from Elm Street to St. John Street. Design Belair Circle from Rodney Guthrie to St. John Street and St. Design Belair Cove from Belair Circle to cul-de-sac. Design Century Circle from 10th Street to cul-de-sac. Reconstruct street include underground drainage system.
• N. Lincoln sidewalk project. Design sidewalks along North Lincoln from Cabot Middle School North to Spirit Drive.
A map is available at https://www.cabotbond.com/faq/map.
Drainage $10 million
For 755
Against 220
Shiloh drainage project on Arkansas 38 south along the east side of the subdivision; Crestwood drainage project, southwest corner of Crestwood subdivision along creek to Arkansas 367; and Barnwell drainage project, involving the drainage ditch from Barnwell to Kerr Station. A map is available at https://www.cabotbond.com/faq/map.
Police $3 million
For 762
Against 212
Police vehicle dash mounted video recorders and vehicle laptop computers; portable radio equipment; police tactical training building and substation, which includes simulation areas, driving obstacle course, police bays and training offices.
Fire $2.4 million
For 773
Against 199
A 12,500 square foot training annex and fire station that will encompass a 100-seat classroom, offices and training facility for police and fire personnel, a fitness center and living quarters; a fire training and burn facility equipped with a burn room; and a new heavy-duty rescue pumper truck.
Early Warning $250,000
For 743
Against 230
Upgrade of new Early Warning equipment for the city.
Animal Services $3.9 million
For 589
Against 383
New animal services shelter that includes an animal support services office, 75 dog kennels, 50 cat kennels and an exotic animal adoption center; a wellness and surgical center with four exam rooms, on-site pharmacy, digital radiography equipment and trauma observation room; and a community dog park.
Parks/Recreation $20.1 million
For 628
Against 347
A 120,000 square foot Cabot Sportsplex with six regulation basketball courts that can be converted into 12 volleyball courts, and 2 regulation indoor turf fields; an all-inclusive playground and splash pad; artificial turf on baseball fields; and an aquatic park wave pool.
Public Health $500,000
For 612
Against 363
A 4,000 square foot community food pantry with industrial cooler, walk in freezer and dry food storage.