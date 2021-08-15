Carin Schoppmeyer: Dog day helps care for critters

Humane Society of the Ozarks supporters and their pups enjoyed an afternoon outdoors at Dog Days of Summer on Aug. 1 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale. Guests were treated to wine and food from Sassafras, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the society.

Proceeds from events help support the society's programs, which include outreach for pet owners who can't afford emergency treatment, a low-cost spay and neuter program with area veterinarians, shelter rescue and outreach, adoption awareness and prevention of cruelty.

"Our cruelty investigations and removal of animals from abusive, neglectful and hoarding situations allow us to rescue animals who have been subjected to horrific conditions, provide them with the necessary veterinary care and rehabilitate them physically, socially and emotionally, with the sole goal of having them move into safe, secure and loving forever homes," says Chase Jackson, executive director.

Jackson adds that the organization does community outreach that includes assisting homeless individuals with healthcare and other needs that may arise for their pets so they can stay together.

The society is teeing up for Putt for Paws set for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Lokomotion Family Fun and an after party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foghorn's on Green Acres in Fayetteville. Individual player registration is $20 for HSO members or $25 for nonmembers. Registration includes 18 holes of miniature golf, raffle entry for golfers, T-shirt and lunch.

Animals available for adoption may be found on the HSA website, hsozarks.org.

