Clarksville bridge to undergo repairs

Repairs to the deck on the Main Street bridge over Greenbrier Creek in Clarksville will require lane closings for several weeks starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will require alternating eastbound and westbound lane closings on the bridge on Main Street, also called U.S. 64, starting at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Portable traffic lights on each end of the bridge will route traffic through the construction area each day and night during the closings, the department said.