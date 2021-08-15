Club news: Springdale Library investigates

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will not be holding their previously scheduled meeting; instead, members will be issued login credentials to attend the Ohio Valley Orchid Society's Orchid Fest Aug. 28-29.

Keynote lecture for 3 p.m. Aug. 28 will be given by Robert Fuchs of R.F. Orchids on the topic of "100 Years of the AOS: Orchid Culture."

Keynote lecture for 3 p.m. Aug. 29 will be given by Brenda Oviatt, with Botanica Ltd., on the topic of "Angraecum and Their Culture and Conservation."

New members are welcome. Annual dues are $10.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Stripers

The Northwest Arkansas Striper and Walleye Association has suspended in-person meetings. When they resume, the meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room in Rogers. Guests are always welcome.

Information: (479) 295--231 or nwastriperwalleye.com.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon Aug. 17 via Zoom. The speaker will be Evelyn Rios Stafford, a member of the Washington County Quorum Court. Stafford communicated frequently with Gov. Asa Hutchinson during the time the legislature was contemplating transgender legislation.

Members will receive a Zoom link before the meeting.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Book Clubs

Two Springdale Public Library librarians who are personally interested in true crime and mysteries are committed to bringing a great experience to readers. From books about cold cases, cults and conundrums, the two librarians are each offering a virtual adult book club in August that appeals to the sleuth.

Sometimes, people who are interested in joining a book club think they don't have time or can't add anything pertinent to the book discussion. Both librarians, however, encourage readers to consider joining. There are several ways to approach participation.

"There is no right or wrong answer," said librarian Jessica Reed. "They can sit in and listen, and that's perfectly fine."

Others sometimes start the book but don't finish it. Librarian Jennifer Johnson said that book discussions vary, and those who wish to participate in any way are welcome.

Additionally, each book highlighted for discussion is available through ebooks, audiobooks or in print. The two make sure the books are accessible in several forms. Those who download an audiobook through the library's online system, could listen to the book on the way to work, Reed suggested. The apps make the downloads very accessible, she added.

"We Know Whodunit" focuses on mystery fiction, and Reader Mortis focuses on true crime. They will meet on the third Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, in August.

"We Know Whodunit" readers are taking on "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, a Reece Witherspoon Book Club favorite. They will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.

Reader Mortis book club members are reading "The Road to Jonestown" by Jeff Guinn. They will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

People are drawn to solving mysteries, the two say. And it's not necessarily a national trend brought about by downtime during a global pandemic.

Social media, connections across the world and the intrigue of cold cases spur people to sleuth. The trend of citizen sleuths getting involved is a real growing phenomenon, as evidenced by the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by American writer Michelle McNamara. The book capitalized on that effort, Reed said.

Companies utilizing DNA, coupled with citizens motivated for answers, can result in interesting research that draws legal questions. All that leads Reed and Johnson to find books that drive interesting discussions.

Reed and Johnson conduct extensive research, involving Novelist, professional librarians' recommendations, national trends, and look for modern and classic books to pursue.

Discovering the web of mystery and finding solutions are something the two delve into as they read the book for the first time -- along with the rest of the book club's members.

Johnson said the book clubs are meant to stretch readers.

"We want to get readers out of their comfort zones and expose them to books they normally wouldn't read," she said.

Registration is easy. Participants are sent a Zoom link on their computer.

Information: springdalelibrary.org.

Line Dance

A beginners' class, taught by Kristine Schapp, will meet from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, beginning Sept. 7, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Registration fee for this class is $25. There is also a $25 auditorium usage fee payable to Riordan Hall. If you do not have a Bella Vista activity card, you will pay Riordan Hall $2.50 per class.

Information: (479) 876-2715.

