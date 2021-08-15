North Little Rock notebook

Final show slated for concert series

The last concert of the Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series is set to take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

Hosted by the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the concert featuring performances by Ten Penny Gypsy and The Gravel Yard will be the last of the series.

The concert is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and food for the event.

I-30 project lane, street closures set

Interstate 30 project construction will continue Monday in North Little Rock with lane and street closures.

Broadway, between Olive and Pine streets, and Riverfront Drive, between Washington Avenue and Olive Street, will have lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Other construction in the area will be done mostly in the evening and early morning hours. Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday-Wednesday.

Bishop Lindsey Avenue, between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street, will have overnight street closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday-Saturday.

The I-40/I-30 interchange, I-30 frontage road southbound and Broadway between Olive and Pine streets will have lane closures from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday-Saturday.

Leader picked for anti-obesity effort

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has selected LaKaisha Shelby to head the city's anti-obesity initiative Fit2Live.

Shelby previously worked at the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she earned a bachelor's degree in health education and promotion.

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue developing the North Little Rock Community Gardens Program, Employee Wellness Plan, as well as the overall Fit2Live Initiative in the City of North Little Rock," Shelby said in a statement.