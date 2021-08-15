First-time starter ties no-hit record

PHOENIX -- There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert.

The Diamondbacks left-hander became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big-league start, lifting Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953. Bumpus Jones also did it in his major-league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Theodore Breitenstein threw one in his first start for the Browns on Oct. 4, 1891.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Gilbert struck out Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim in the ninth before Tommy Pham lined out to center fielder Ketel Marte. Joyous Diamondbacks players threw their gloves in the air and rushed the mound, mobbing the surprising hero who spent six seasons in the minors and was selected in the Class AAA portion of the Rule 5 draft last winter.

"Crazy," Gilbert said. "It's not going to hit me for probably another day. I don't know what just happened."

The 27-year-old Gilbert threw 102 pitches, including 64 strikes. He rarely delivered his fastball above 90 mph, but he effectively peppered the Padres with breaking pitches and leaned on his defense, which bailed him out on several hard-hit balls.

Pavin Smith caught a liner from Adam Frazier and then stepped on first to double off Tommy Pham in the fourth. There was a line drive snagged by Gilbert off Eric Hosmer to end the fifth. Third baseman Drew Ellis made a diving catch in the seventh. David Peralta made a leaping grab at the wall on Austin Nola's long fly ball in the eighth.

Gilbert needed just three pitches to get through the eighth, setting up a dramatic ninth. Marte caught the sinking line drive for the final out while running in from center field.

"I tried to tune out as much as I could," Gilbert said. "But that last inning, I heard everything."

Among those celebrating the first Diamondbacks' no-hitter at home was Gilbert's family. They were also on hand for his debut in relief Aug. 3.

It was a stunning performance for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the big leagues this season. It's the third no-hitter in franchise history and first since Edwin Jackson on June 25, 2010. Second-year catcher Daulton Varsho caught Gilbert one night after hitting a game-winning home run.

"That was so fun to do that tonight," Varsho said.

Gilbert (1-1) struck out five and walked two. The sixth-round pick out of Southern California in 2015 had spent his entire career in the minor leagues until being called up a few weeks ago. He was making his fourth appearance.

The Chicago Cubs threw the majors' most recent no-hitter with a combined effort June 24. The other no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego's Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore's John Means (May 5), Cincinnati's Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit's Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees' Corey Kluber (May 19).

Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 1 Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Moore threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson's home run leading off the eighth.

PIRATES 14-0, BREWERS 4-6 Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a home run and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to split a day-night doubleheader. In the first game, Kevin Newman tied a major-league record with four doubles -- in successive innings -- and the Pirates rolled to a victory to snap their eight-game losing streak.

MARLINS 5, CUBS 4 Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and Miami beat Chicago.

BRAVES 12, NATIONALS 2 Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth consecutive game, Dansby Swanson had two home runs and six RBI and Atlanta beat Washington.

DODGERS 2, METS 1 (10) Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift Los Angeles over New York after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off Mets starter Taijuan Walker.

ROCKIES 4, GIANTS 1 Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings to win his third consecutive start, C.J. Cron hit his 19th home run and Colorado got a rare road win, beating San Francisco to end the Giants' six-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 16, ORIOLES 2 Chris Sale got the win in his first big league game in two years, and the Red Sox hit five home runs as Boston beat Baltimore. The 32-year-old Sale completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive home runs by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third.

TIGERS 6, INDIANS 4 Miguel Cabrera's leadoff walk sparked Detroit's two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers to a victory over Cleveland.

ASTROS 8, ANGELS 2 Jake Myers hit two home runs and had five RBI as Houston beat Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 3 Third baseman Matt Chapman hit two of Oakland's five home runs and made a spectacular diving catch running into the outfield in a victory over Texas.

TWINS 12, RAYS 0 Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a two-run home run and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 5 (10) Joey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second home run of the game, Aaron Judge went deep again and had four RBI and New York outlasted Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 9, ROYALS 4 Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping St. Louis beat Kansas City.

