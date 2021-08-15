Freshman vibes with Neighbors, staff

Class of 2025 guard Janiyah Williams' relationship with University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff is one of her strongest among the schools pursuing the high school freshman.

"I think the coaching staff is amazing," Williams said. "I really enjoy all of them. All of them have like their own personalities. I've just been trying to build my relationship with Arkansas, and it's probably one of the strongest relationships I have with the schools."

Williams, 5-8, of Stillwater, Okla., has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Kansas State, TCU and others. She made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Aug. 7.

She was intrigued by the history of the school. Arkansas is the only school in the nation with a tradition like the Senior Walk, where more than 170,000 graduates' names are engraved on sidewalks around campus.

"Coach Neighbors showed me his name," Williams said. "I thought it was really cool. It was like a good way to keep up with the legacy of Arkansas and the kids that went there."

Williams, who received her offer from the Razorbacks on July 13, said Neighbors and his staff let her know they want her in Fayetteville.

"They show like a lot of interest, more than others," she said. "I'm just really comfortable with them. They make me feel at home. They don't pressure me into anything."

She has seven brothers and four sisters, with the oldest siblings being in their mid-30s. She credits her large family for a mature outlook on life.

"I'm the youngest," said Williams, whose brother Tevin III is a freshman defensive back at Baylor. "I guess I've matured a little bit faster because of all of the adult siblings. It's nice to have a big family and a great support system."

Her upbringing helped her in several ways while growing up.

"I think it brings out a lot of competitiveness," she said, "It builds a lot of that. A lot of toughness. Being the youngest, they might pick on me a little bit more, but I usually pick on them the most. I can't imagine not having a bunch of siblings and nephews and nieces. I can't imagine having a small family."

Williams helped the Adidas-sponsored PrimeTime program to the 12-under AAU national championship. This summer she played for the Fayetteville based 15-under Banshees.

She's considering a visit to Fayetteville for an Arkansas football game.

"It would be cool hanging out with the staff again," she said.

