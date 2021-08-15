Sections
FYI: 'American Mariachi' continues at T2

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Aug. 15 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Food Truck Rodeo -- Enjoy local food truck favorites in a pop-up food court next to "Buckyball," 4-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 16 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Film Club -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi -- 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 17 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Aug. 18 (Wednesday)

Books On Main -- "The Silver Linings Playbook" by Matthew Quick, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Words in the Garden -- Featuring New Jersey writer, director and educator Philip Cioffari and Bella Vista poet Joan Barrett Roberts, 4:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden at 188 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Hosted by the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org.

Priceless Night -- 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay as you wish. Register for tickets at amazeum.org.

Still-Life Drawing -- With Lin Chen, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 19 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Glade -- 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Rigor Mortis True Crime Book Club -- "The Road to Jonestown" by Jeff Guinn, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Aug. 20 (Friday)

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chef's Table -- Nature's Bounty has been canceled at Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass -- Recycled Paper Relief with Eloa Jane, 6:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 21 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds -- Singing Insects of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 22 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

"Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons" -- Until Aug. 24, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Crystal Bridges at 10" -- A celebration of the museum's first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Cane Hill CollegeCane Hill Harvest Festival — Scheduled for Sept. 18-19, has been canceled by the Historic Cane Hill organization due to covid-19 concerns.
“Next to Normal” — Concludes with a 3 p.m. matinee today at CACHE 214, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. The second week of performances has been canceled due to covid-19 concerns. Tickets for today are $20 (if available) at tinyurl.com/N2N-theplay.
Print Headline: FYI

