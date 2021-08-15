Ghosts of Taborian Hall

The ghosts of Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles must have been smiling when members of the Quapaw Quarter Association stepped into the Dreamland Ballroom on July 30.

The QQA held its fourth and final -- for now at least -- installment of the 5H Club (History, Happy Hour and Heavy Hors d'oeuvres) at Taborian Hall Museum. The culmination was a trip to the top floor of the museum to see the Dreamland Ballroom.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/815dream/]

Taborian Hall, at 900 W. Ninth St., was commissioned by the Black fraternal organization the Knights and Daughters of the Tabor and completed in 1918. It contained retail and professional offices, restaurants and clubs.

Dreamland Ballroom was established in 1937 and hosted a long list of musical greats like Otis Redding, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie -- too many to list.

In 2009, Kerry McCoy founded the Friends of Dreamland nonprofit and began work to save the long-vacant structure. Her son Matthew McCoy gave the history of the building during the party.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal