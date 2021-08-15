Hidden Gems: 'Popisho' by Leone Ross a long story over too soon

Everyone in Leone Ross' novel "Popisho" possesses literal magic. One man can tell if you're lying as you speak. Another can change the color of any object that he touches. The main character, Xavier Redchoose, can season food through the palms of his hands. He is the macaenus (maw-see-nus) -- "a person anointed by the gods to make each resident one perfect meal." As the governor of the island tries to force him to prepare a wedding feast for his daughter, the gods have plans to punish the people of the archipelago for failing to create unity among themselves, all while Xavier's one true love tries to make her way back to him.

Written on and off over 15 years, Leone Ross' sweeping novel is both a joyous love story and a study in addiction and colonialism. Told through the lens of magical realism, the novel takes place, in a sense, in Jamaica. Although she was born in England, Ross was born of Jamaican-Scottish ancestry and spent many years of her life in Jamaica, eventually becoming a journalist, writer and academic in England.

However, Ross said that the book is a "deliberate gift for my peeps." The title, "Popisho" -- pronounced poppy-show and meaning foolishness or to make a fool of someone amongst other things -- has several meanings that Jamaicans and Caribbean people, in particular, would find humorous, and the book contains many inside jokes.

"There's plenty to understand for everyone else, and of course allies of those who know us will recognize some of the references ..." she said in an interview with Amber Sparks on the Books Are Magic YouTube channel.

Ross went on to say that the setting of the book is also not Jamaica. "Popisho is a land that while in some ways may be very Caribbean, what it has that's very particular about it besides the magic, is that it's never been colonized. It's a kind of -- I hope -- subtle influence in the book, but several of the characters will say over and over, 'We have never been slaves here.' And it's something they are very proud of, but they're also really aware that makes it different in the ways that their community has become what it's become."

In this world, the effects of colonialism are apparent in the way that the governor expects special treatment for his daughter's wedding from the chef appointed by the gods, the governor's greed and the way that the people on the main islands mistreat the indigents. And while there's a constant, impending political change that's hinted at throughout the book, the gods are ready to punish the people of the islands for their sins.

The novel's central event -- one of the punishments dealt from the gods -- does rely on the reader's suspension of disbelief or a solid sense of humor and grasp of magical realism. Fans of Gabriel García Márquez and Toni Morrison -- whom Ross counts among her influences -- will be able to roll with it. Both Marquez's and Morrison's influences are apparent throughout Ross's writing. However, the story is neither as devastating as the storylines found in Morrison's novels nor is the sexuality as misogynistic as in Marquez's.

The language of the novel includes Jamaican vernacular and is a bit tricky to follow at first. The story and most of the characters use fairly standard English, which makes the narrative accessible to American readers, but sometimes the reader will have to mull a sentence for a moment to extract its actual meaning. If you're a linguistic nerd, the way that some of the characters speak is a delight. For instance, the characters make multiple uses of the word, "rass," which has different meanings depending on the context, and "raasclaat" which is a curse word, but a flexible one. Magic is most often called "cors," and "nah" fluctuates from now to a term of agreement within certain contexts. While the reader may have to stop and think about what exactly a character is saying or what rass means in a certain context, it only enhances the setting and the speech of the character.

While the story itself takes place over just a few days, the hardcover comes in at 466 pages. There are many flashbacks, explanations and overviews of different characters.

"It took me 15 years, give or take, to write 'Popisho,' and there were times when I was in utter despair. It isn't always that way ... But there was something about 'Popisho' -- by the time my agent found me, I was exhausted and about ready to shelve it. I think it was sheer stubbornness that kept me going, and an abiding belief that I might as well do it, once I started," Ross said in an April 22 interview with Pen America. She said in a later interview that she doesn't think she'll take that long again, but that this novel needed that long. She also explained that she didn't write "Popisho" every single day, that she's not the type of writer who writes every single day, and that this novel sat on the shelf for months, even years, at a time, and then she came back to it. As a result, she said that she knows every character intimately, which is one of the novel's strengths. Every character seems fully recognized and complex.

In the acknowledgments, Ross writes that the story was whittled down from around 1,000 pages to its current form, which explains why the story feels a little disjointed in some spaces and rushed in others. The ending ties several plots together quickly, and some readers may get lost in all of the different storylines. Other readers may find that the gods' main punishment was, as one reviewer called it, "silly," while others who appreciate humor and magical realism will be able to roll with it.

Overall the real strength of the book is Ross's storytelling. Xavier's struggle with addiction is palpable. The setting is immersive and, again, the language is authentic and beautiful and leaves you wanting more after nearly 500 pages.

The cover of Leone Ross's novel, Popisho. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Monica Hooper)