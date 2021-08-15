Happy birthday (Aug. 15): Close relationships are the beautiful music of your life. You'll make connections with astounding ease. You're never more than a few sentences away from striking the chord of familiarity. Harmonious dealings will be your trademark. You'll highlight commonalities, bridge differences and inspire brilliant collaborations of prosperity and healing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To ready yourself for something new, you must first reset. You can't try again until after you've hung up. Put in new numbers all you want, but it won't start a new call until you disconnect the old one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One thing leads to another. You'll soon find yourself sorting through a mystery with an uncomfortable awareness of the risk factor. This is the start of an ongoing adventure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have something to say, although it will benefit you to hold back. Ask another question. Listen well. There's more to learn and at least one key piece of information that will have you changing your mind or your strategy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You did what they wanted last time — and the time before that, and before that. It's your turn to do it your way and in the timing you'd prefer to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll get puzzled looks and field questions that can't be answered. Sometimes, the moral of the story is that there is no story — just a list of things to figure out before a foundation can be laid.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting to know people is your forte and pleasure. You've a talent for drawing out the real story so you can better understand who people are and their motivating passions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may be able to execute a solo mission cheaper and faster, but it won't be nearly as useful as what you do in a team. Collaborations will net the best results and come together more easily than you anticipate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are fancier and trendier ways to solve problems, but new isn't always better. The old tool works; use it until it doesn't. You'll save time and money not having to deal with a learning curve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There will be something or someone driving you crazy all day, making you yearn for peace and quiet. As a result, you'll be motivated to do remarkable things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Love is intense and transformative. Love overshadows, overtakes and renders all prior messes and mistakes insignificant. Love is a reset button.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are in charge of what you say and do, but the meaning others extract from it is entirely their own. Let go of caring about that and you will be set free.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's strange to admit, but you do get tired of seeing things from your own point of view. You'll be won over by the person who offers you another perch and a different experience.

LAST DAY OF VENUS IN VIRGO

As we savor the last day of Venus in Virgo, there’s an awareness of experiencing life with more than just our five senses. Our memory informs us — as does our perception of context — of place and time; beliefs around status; prejudices and preferences; and a million other subtleties that shape how we’ll move through this puzzle of a day.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

An infinite number of elements must come together in order to make possible the simplest beauty. Flowers are born from flower seeds but couldn’t be possible without minerals, hydrogen, oxygen and radiant beams of sun. The idea of crediting a single source for a flower — or for any creation at all — is absurd, and yet there are proud gardeners, parents, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs and the like who crave the credit and feel that without their contributions, there would be nothing there. They may very well be right. The luckiest thing to do this last full week of the Leo sun is to give credit where credit is due. Be generous with attribution, acknowledgment and gratitude.

Venus has been on an improvement mission in Virgo, the sign of hard work and perfection. The negative side of improvement is the implication that it’s a rejection of the way things are now. If it is possible to love the present and still move on to try new incarnations, the Libra passage of Venus will light the way. Venus is most at home in Libra; the sign of art, aesthetics, peace and harmony on all levels.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Among the several Jennifer Lawrence projects slated for release in the months to come is the much-anticipated true crime drama “Mob Girl,” based on the experiences of mob wife Arlyne Brickman who became an FBI informant. Lawrence is a versatile Leo, born when the sun and Venus were both in the sign of entertainment and three hard-hitting outside planets were in the sign of goal-getting, business-minded Capricorn.