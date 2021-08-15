I-30 work to force lane closings

Continued work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closings starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel effects and traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will take place, weather permitting:

Little Rock

• President Clinton Avenue will have a lane closed between Dean Kumpuris and Ferry streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• East Third Street will have single-lane closings between Dean Kumpuris and Mahlon Martin streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The northbound I-30 frontage road will have single lane closings between East Sixth and East Third streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. The lane closings also include one block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street north to East Third Street.

• The-30 frontage road between East 10th and East Sixth streets will have single lanes closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630 will have single- and double-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• The I-30 frontage road will have single lanes closed between East 10 and East Sixth streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Road will have single and double lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• The ramp from I-30 westbound bound to I-630 will have a lane shift and single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

North Little Rock

• Broadway will will be closed between the I-30 frontage roads between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily through Wednesday. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

• Broadway will have single lanes closed between Olive and Pine streets from 9a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Riverfront Drive will have single lanes closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange will have various lane closings through the interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• The southbound I-30 frontage road will have a single lane closed between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Detours will be signed to use Sixth or Ninth streets.

• Broadway will have single lanes closed between Olive and Pine streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.