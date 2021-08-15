Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 8-15-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AMERSON'S GRUB AND STUFF, 3891 U.S. 365 S, Redfield. Date of inspection Aug. 10. Employee told inspector that some opened deli items were opened up more than 7 days ago. Opened deli meats shall be discarded if they have not been used within 7 days. Opened deli meats held for more than 7 days were discarded. Observed opened deli meats held for more than 24 hours that were not date marked. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Opened deli meats were date marked during time of inspection. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 1675 W. Front St., Altheimer. Date of inspection Aug. 10. Observed boxes stored on the floor. Boxes should be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Boxes were corrected during to time of inspection.

• J & B Gas and Grill LLC, 4200 S. Highway 365, Jefferson. Date of inspection Aug. 10. Milk (42 degrees F) is out of safe temperature range in the walk in cooler. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed opened deli meats held for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Opened deli meats were date marked during inspection. Observed single use containers being reused for food storage. Single use containers should not be reused.

• KIM'S, 204 S. Main St., Altheimer. Date of inspection Aug. 10. Food not in original containers are not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observation: Observed unclean counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• SUBWAY, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 9. Observed a bag of onions and a box of food on the floor in the walk in cooler and freezer. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. The bag of onions and the box of food were moved to a shelf during the inspection.

• CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Can opener blade soiled. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces of equipment at least every four hours when in use. Corrected. No probe thermometer. Get a probe type thermometer to check internal food temperatures. Did not find thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Bulk containers not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Lids not on bulk containers. Keep tight fitting lids on bulk containers when not in use. Chocolate fountain exposed to consumers. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers by the use of packaging; counter, service line, or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means. Wiping cloths laying about. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Cardboard and duct tape are not suitable surfaces in preparation areas. Replace with durable, cleanable material. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some equipment and shelving in preparation and storage visibly soiled. Keep clean to sight and touch. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage in disrepair Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. No Certified Food Manager. See Arkansas Department of Health website for information on obtaining CFM.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 11. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly soiled. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during time of inspection. Observed coffee straws being stored opened in a container for the consumer to touch. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.